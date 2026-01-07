Drake Maye and "Seinfeld"-inspired beer selling fast at Massachusetts brewery with Patriots in playoffs

It's been a busy couple of weeks at Stellwagen Beer Company in Marshfield, Massachusetts thanks to a brew inspired by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

"We're getting phone calls at all hours of the day and nonstop emails," said Eddie Letsche, Head of Sales and Brand Development.

"Love the Drake" lager

Customers have been flocking in for the brewery's "Love the Drake" lager.

"It's a light lager, but we put a little Citra hops in there," Letsche said.

According to the brewery's owner, Mike Snowdale, the delicious taste isn't the only thing drawing people in.

"I think what's resonating with people is the can design, the name, and the fact that the Pats are good again this year," Snowdale explained.

Love the Drake beer brewed by Stellwagen Beer Company in Marshfield, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Letsche came up with the name last January, combining a classic "Seinfeld" reference with an image inspired by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

"Wishful thinking, I guess," he said. "I have season tickets to the Pats, and I was hoping Drake Maye was going to rock and roll this year... and thankfully, [he] has."

Batch sold in hours

Since the Patriots returned to the playoffs, Snowdale told WBZ-TV the beer has been selling faster than the brewery can restock. "We can't keep it in house right now," he said. "We had a batch come out on Friday, and it was spoken for within hours."

"We had people lining up at like 12:00, people walking out with cases," Letsche added.

While overwhelming, they say it's a good problem to have.

"It's good for business and we're just happy the Pats are winning again," Letsche said. "I think everybody is."

For those hoping to grab a can, Stellwagen says more is on the way, with another batch available next Tuesday.