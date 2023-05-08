Marlboro school bus drivers go on strike

MARLBORO - School bus drivers in Marlboro are on strike.

The drivers hit the picket lines Monday morning after their union failed to reach a deal with the bus company North Reading Transportation (NRT) on a new contract. The two sides have been negotiating better wages for drivers.

Happening now: bus drivers heading to picket line outside of Marlborough High School as their union (Local 170) and their employer (NRT bus company) negotiate @wbz pic.twitter.com/worrjwabQy — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) May 8, 2023

NRT, which employs the drivers, said Teamsters drivers began the year with a pay boost to $34 an hour, one of the highest bus driver wages in Massachusetts.

"They're not only not respecting their employees, but they're not giving them the fair wage that they deserve to do it," said Teamsters officer Jim Marks. "Bus drivers have to be focused all the time. They have some of the most precious cargo that we have, our kids our loved ones. We're dedicated to get it done, dedicated to be here, hopefully NRT is as well."

A statement from NRT read in part, "In preparation for the possibility of a strike, NRT has developed a comprehensive strike mitigation plan, working closely with the school district and in conjunction with the RMV, DOT, and the Department of Education, to mitigate the adverse impact the strike will have on students in Marlborough. "

"This is a labor matter between the two parties that the Marlborough Public Schools has no control over," the school department said on its website.

Going by a contingency plan posted on the district website, students who live within a mile-and-a-half of their school will be expected to walk. Those who live outside of a mile-and-a-half have to be dropped off.

There may be a limited number of buses prioritizing areas with a high concentration of students.

A similar strike was avoided in Framingham over the weekend. Westboro school bus drivers have not reached a deal yet, but they haven't decided to strike yet either.