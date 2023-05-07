School bus strike averted in Framingham, still on in Marlboro and Westboro

FRAMINGHAM - A school bus driver strike was averted Sunday evening in Framingham, but the union confirms it's still on in Marlboro and Westboro.

The NRT bus company provides services to Framingham, Marlboro and Westboro. Members of Teamsters Local 170 had been demanding better wages.

City officials interrupted a scheduled press conference in Framingham Sunday evening to announce a deal.

"Potentially, we could have had thousands of students not come to school for the duration that the strike may have lasted," said Framingham Public Schools Superintendent Robert Tremblay. And there might have been steps taken from there. Fortunately, as we understand it and heard it all together, in real time, that is not the case. But we were prepared for the worst, hoping for the best. And as it turns out, the best has come to fruition."