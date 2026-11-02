Student injured while playing at recess given "life-saving measures" at Marlboro, Massachusetts school

A student injured while playing with friends at recess Monday became unresponsive and was given life-saving measures in Marlboro, Massachusetts, the superintendent said.

It happened at Whitcomb Middle School, Marlboro Public Schools Supt. Jason DeFalco said.

"A staff member noticed the student was not responsive and immediately began life-saving measures, and 911 was called," DeFalco said in a statement.

The condition of the child was not immediately known. Officials did not say how the child got hurt.

DeFalco said the principal and school counselors were meeting with students on Monday and support was available to anyone who needs it.

"Our thoughts are with the student and their family," DeFalco said.

Whitcomb has about 1,000 students between grades 6 and 8. Marlboro is about 30 miles west of Boston.