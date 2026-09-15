Convicted sex offender accused of photographing children at Boston Common Frog Pond faces 69 more charges

A convicted sex offender accused of taking pictures of children at the Frog Pond on Boston Common is now facing 69 more charges involving more kids.

Mark Sullivan, 60, of Brockton, Massachusetts, will be arraigned on the new charges in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.

The level 3 sex offender was arrested last month after he was accused of using sunglasses with a camera to record video of children at the park on Aug. 14. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child at his initial arraignment on Aug. 18. He's been held on $250,000 bail since then.

Mark Sullivan at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on Aug. 18, 2026. CBS Boston

According to the Suffolk District Attorney's office, Sullivan now faces "69 additional charges relating to photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child for approximately 15 children between the ages of 2 to 8 years old."

A spokesperson for the district attorney said not all of the new charges stem from the August 14 incident. In that incident, witnesses confronted Sullivan, and he took off his sunglasses and tried to break them, police said. Investigators seized the glasses and his phone.

Photo of Mark Sullivan after he allegedly recorded video of children at the Boston Common Frog Pond on Aug. 14, 2026. CBS Boston

According to state records, Sullivan has 10 convictions related to child sex offenses since 1999, including a 10- to 15-year prison sentence in Plymouth County in 2009 for possession of child pornography, subsequent offense. Sullivan has not worked since 2007, his attorney said in court last month.