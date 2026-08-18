Convicted sex offender accused of using sunglasses camera to record children at Boston Common Frog Pond

A convicted sex offender is now accused of recording video of children at the Boston Common Frog Pond using sunglasses with a camera.

Mark Sullivan, 60, was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Brockton. He's charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Mark Sullivan Mass. Sex Offender Registry Board

Boston Police were called to the Frog Pond around 1 p.m. Friday when several witnesses told officers a man, later identified as Sullivan, was recording video of children in the playground using a camera in his sunglasses and his cellphone.

"Additional witnesses stated the suspect used the glasses to record a family who was attempting to change their children, who were wrapped in a towel for privacy," police said in a statement Tuesday.

"When the family attempted to move due to the suspect's behavior, he followed them, scanning the children up and down with the camera sunglasses."

The witnesses confronted Sullivan and he took off his sunglasses and tried to break them, police said.

"When officers observed the damaged glasses in the suspect's hands, he stated that he was confronted by a group of individuals who pulled the glasses off of his face and assaulted him," police said in the statement.

Officers seized Sullivan's sunglasses and phone. They eventually got a warrant and arrested him Tuesday morning.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

According to state records, Sullivan has ten convictions related to child sex offenses since 2001.