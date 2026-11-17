Recreational marijuana customers may soon be able to pick up their pot in Massachusetts without leaving their cars.

The state's Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to let marijuana retailers offer drive-thru service "if the drive-thru operations comply with existing Commission requirements."

There were no rules against marijuana drive-thrus, and commissioners decided to give the businesses the green light to offer them. The commission says the change could boost business while helping out customers with mobility issues.

"We're striking a balance here by requiring strict security around drive-thru service subject to local control while allowing licensees to offer their customers and patients more convenience," commission Chair Chris Harding said in a statement.

In order to operate a drive-thru, marijuana retailers must submit a plan to regulators, monitor the area with security cameras, verify the age of everyone in a car at the drive-thru and get approval from their local municipality. Customers and others in the car will have to show their IDs as they enter the drive-thru and at the point of sale.

"We look forward to working with licensees to establish security plans to ensure that drive-thru service operates as safely as traditional retail and cannabis delivery," executive director Travis Ahern said.

The state previously offered curbside pick-up service for medical marijuana customers, but that was discontinued in 2023.

The first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts in 2018, two years after the state voted to legalize the drug. In the 2026 mid-terms, more than 75% of voters said no to a ballot question that would have repealed marijuana legalization.