Marcus Smart fined $35k for Tuesday night's outburst toward official

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart lost his mind on an official on Tuesday night and was given an early exit from Boston's embarrassing loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. While he didn't have to participate in the end of that shameful defeat, Smart's outburst has cost him a little bit of dough.

The Celtics guard has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official," the NBA announced Thursday.

Smart lost it on an official and had to be restrained by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. He was given the boot with 2:46 left in the third quarter of Boston's 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City, which was his first ejection of the season and the ninth of his nine-year career. Smart has been slapped with four technicals so far this season.

This is the third time of his career that Smart has been fined for a "Verbal or other Non-Physical Offense Against Official." Each tech carries a $2,000 fine, as does an ejection. Through his career, Smart has been fined nearly $500,000 by the NBA, according to Spotrac.