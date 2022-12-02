Marcus Jones scores touchdown for Patriots in first offensive snap of career

BOSTON -- Two weeks ago, the NFL got its official introduction to speedy rookie Marcus Jones, when he took a punt return to the house in the final minute of the fourth quarter to lift the Patriots to a win over the Jets.

On Thursday night against the Bills, the rookie said hello to anyone who might have missed that introduction two weeks ago.

Primarily a returner and defensive player, Jones did play a bit on offense in college. And on Thursday night, the Patriots utilized him on offense for the first time all season.

It worked immediately.

One play after Nelson Agholor was in the right place to recover a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble, Jones lined up in the left slot on a second-and-5 near midfield. Mac Jones took a shotgun snap and immediately fired a pass to Jones.

From there, Jones showed his high-level field vision as well as his speed, as he was off to the races for a touchdown.

It was Jones' first offensive snap of the season, and it immediately resulted in a touchdown to put the Patriots up 7-3.