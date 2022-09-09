Patriots reportedly set to sign offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to practice squad

FOXBORO -- A familiar face is returning to the Patriots to give the team a little more depth along the offensive line. Marcus Cannon is reportedly set to join the New England practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Cannon worked out with the Patriots on Thursday in Florida, with the team practicing in West Palm Beach this week in advance of their Week 1 tilt against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cannon was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and spent nine seasons in New England, playing 115 games at right tackle.

The Patriots traded Cannon to the Houston Texans ahead of last season. He was Houston's starting right tackle to start the year, but was placed on IR in October with a back injury.

Now the 34-year-old is back with the Pats. While he's on the practice squad at the moment, his services may be needed along the line at some point. Starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn is dealing with a back injury, which has limited in practice all week. Mix in the fact that Wynn hasn't had the best summer for New England, and some veteran depth on the line could come in handy somewhere down the road.

Wynn is set to talk to the media on Friday, an indication that he's in line to play in Sunday's opener. The Patriots also elevated James Ferentz from the practice squad earlier this week.

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage continues Friday night on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Patriots and the Dolphins get underway at 1 p.m., and after the game switch over to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 for full reaction and analysis!