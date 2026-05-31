Massachusetts teen graduates high school one year after being detained by ICE, hopes to "make a change in the world"

Marcelo Gomes da Silva walked across the stage to receive his diploma from Milford High School on Sunday with an enormous sense of gratitude. "Definitely an important day and an amazing day in my life," he smiled.

It was exactly one year ago when 19-year-old Gomes da Silva was detained for several days by ICE and eventually released. The agency said that Gomes da Silva's father was their intended target, but they arrested the teen instead because his student visa expired and he was in the country illegally.

His detainment sparked outrage in the community and drew national attention. On Sunday, he thanked his school and his community for their support. "I am most grateful for my community. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here today. I wouldn't be graduating. I could possibly have been in Brazil or anywhere else," he said.

Both of his parents attended the graduation and are thankful to see him achieve this accomplishment. For a long time, many doubted this day would come. "I'm very happy and thank God for everything, for the people's help my family," Marcelo's mother, Diane Pereira said.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva with his family at the Milford High School graduation. CBS Boston

Many thought this day would never come. "I didn't know. In the detention center especially, I didn't know what was going to happen to me. But once I got out, I knew that I would do my best to give back to this community," Marcelo said.

And as the graduation caps flew high, Marcelo knows this will be a new chapter in his life and a new perspective. "From me being taken by ICE and people coming out for me, it showed me that a lot of times people are judgmental of who they are around. And it kind of just taught me to think twice before saying anything about anybody else, or thinking a certain way about anybody because a lot of people are actually good people," Gomes da Silva said.

Marcelo says he plans to head to Providence College to study political science. "Hopefully to be in politics and be able to make a change in the world. I feel like a lot of people love to spread out in communities and generations," he smiled.