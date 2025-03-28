Marblehead School Committee's proposed flag restriction policy leaves some residents concerned

A proposed policy by the Marblehead School Committee has left some residents concerned after it suggested limiting the types of flags that can be displayed at schools.

The proposal, which has been under discussion for several years, would restrict flag displays to only the U.S. flag, the Massachusetts state flag and the POW/MIA flag, excluding others such as the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.

Parent concerned about inclusivity for students

Mary Winston McCarriston, a longtime Marblehead resident, expressed her opposition to the policy, saying it undermines efforts to create an inclusive environment for students.

"It's really sad. We don't have an open mind or an open heart anymore," she said.

Having fought for civil rights in the past, she emphasized the importance of acceptance, noting that her home has always been a place where everyone is welcome.

"It's discouraging to see that these young people really want to make sure that their classmates are accepted, and others don't want it," McCarriston said.

She told WBZ that if the policy is passed, she'd be concerned about the lack of diversity in her 12-year-old daughter's school. "When are our kids going to see any diversity? They're going to go off to college coming from a cocoon," she said.

School Committee member defends flag restriction policy

The debate over the flag policy has sparked discussion within the community.

In a meeting opened to the public on March 21, Brian Ota, a member of the School Committee, defended the policy saying, "There are very traditional, religious people who believe in traditional family values, whether you do or not, and, you know, the rainbow flag doesn't support them."

"We really have to be able to have these conversations and debates in a way that is civil, and I have not seen any civility, whatsoever, around this topic," another member of the Marblehead School Committee said.

As of now, the committee has not yet taken a final vote on the policy.