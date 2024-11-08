Teachers in Marblehead vote to go on strike, union says "schools are in crisis"

MARBLEHEAD - Teachers in Marblehead voted overwhelmingly to go on strike Friday afternoon, following "months of unproductive negotiations," according to the union.

The Marblehead Education Association said 99% of members voted in favor of going on strike, beginning on Tuesday.

Teachers seek better wages, staffing

"Marblehead Public Schools are in crisis, and the educators have collectively said, 'enough is enough,'" MEA President Jonathan Heller said.

The union said it is seeking fair and competitive wages, "modern, humane" paid family leave and better staffing.

"We have reached this point because we are committed to fighting for the future of our schools and our community," Heller said. "Educator salaries and benefits in Marblehead are some of the lowest in the region and they have not kept pace with settlements in our neighboring districts."

Schools closed on Tuesday

Schools are closed on Monday due to the Veterans Day holiday. Marblehead interim Superintendent John Robidoux said school will be closed on Tuesday due to the strike.

"The Marblehead Educator Association has initiated an illegal strike," Robidoux said. "Please be advised that there will be no school for Marblehead Public Schools on November 12, 2024. All extracurricular activities, including athletics, are also canceled starting on Tuesday November 12, 2024."

Strikes in Beverly, Gloucester

On Thursday, teachers in two other North Shore communities voted to go on strike. Schools were closed in Gloucester and Beverly on Friday as teachers seek new contracts.

In Beverly, the union is fighting for better teacher and paraprofessional pay, 12 weeks of paid parental leave and smaller class sizes.

Gloucester teachers are also pushing for better pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, 10 weeks of paid parental leave and more prep time.

Teacher strikes illegal in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, teacher strikes are illegal and unions could face fines.

The money would go to the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations. A city or town can also charge the union for what it spends on things like police details and overtime.