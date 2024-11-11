Schools closed in 3 Massachusetts communities Tuesday as teacher strike continues

GLOUCESTER - Still at a deadlock, 10,000 students in three North Shore communities have classes canceled on Tuesday, as the teacher strike continues in Gloucester, Beverly, and Marblehead.

The three unions spoke together Monday night, accusing their school committees of digging in their heels at the bargaining table while school leaders accused the unions of colluding to drag negotiations.

All three teacher union contracts expired on August 31st, 2024.

"It is not a coincidence, it's a message that these issues are felt widely and deeply across the North Shore," said Andrea Sherman, co-president of the Beverly Teachers Association.

"It is the school committee and their attorneys for all three districts that are colluding together to draw this out," said Jonathan Heller president of the Marblehead Education Association.

Teachers and supporters display placards during a rally, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Gloucester, Mass., held to call attention to pay, paid parental leave, and other issues. Steven Senne / AP

In Gloucester, right now, school leaders say the town and teachers are $800,000 a year apart on salaries alone, plus school officials said under the union's proposal 24 teachers would be laid off over three years.

"We are committed to mediating long into the night, but our teachers should be in the school during the day with their students," said School Committee President Kathy Clancy. "That is unacceptable and most definitely not in the best interest of our students."

"To meet their proposal would mean either a tax override resulting in a permanent increase to taxes or cuts to services to our taxpayers and residents," said Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga.

Striking teachers rally together

Monday afternoon, teachers on the picket line from each district rallied with their biggest goals in mind: better wages for underpaid paraprofessionals and safer schools.

"It feels amazing because we have seen so much community support and this is just really empowering us to continue to do right by our students," said Beverly Teacher Lauren Lauranzano.

Since teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, a judge had ordered the Gloucester and Beverly teachers to be back in the classroom on Tuesday, but now they'll be headed to court.

Marblehead will start it's strike which was announced on Friday after failed negotiations.

The president of the state teacher's union is in solidarity with the teacher unions, saying these are issues educators face statewide.

"Our members are saying get to the bargaining table, let's stay all night, lets resolve these issues. These are not new issues, all of these locals have been bargaining for months and months," said Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.