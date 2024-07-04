Marblehead fireworks canceled after barge fire on July 4th

Marblehead cancels fireworks show after fire breaks out on barge

Marblehead cancels fireworks show after fire breaks out on barge

MARBLEHEAD - The 4th of July fireworks celebration in Marblehead is canceled after the fireworks barge caught fire overnight.

The Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination said the show that was supposed to start at 9 p.m. Thursday is no longer happening.

"There was a fire on the barge in the middle of the night," organizers said in a statement. "The Fire Marshal won't allow our vendor to perform any fireworks until determination of how the barge was able to catch fire."

Barge caught fire at mouth of Marblehead Harbor

The Marblehead Fire Department said just after 1:30 a.m. that there was a barge fire at the mouth of Marblehead Harbor. The Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Beverly Fire Department all helped to put out the flames.

It's not clear if anyone was on the barge at the time, and authorities have not reported any injuries in connection with the fire.

On Wednesday, organizers of the fireworks show said a "safety zone" had been established around the barge. They said it would be patrolled by a civilian boat and the Marblehead harbormaster after 6 p.m.

In neighboring Salem, a fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at Derby Wharf. Click here for a list of July 4th fireworks displays around Massachusetts.