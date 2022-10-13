Purported Marblehead monk and attorney charged in alleged $3.5M COVID relief scam

MARBLEHEAD – A Marblehead man and woman are facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a "brazen" COVID relief scam.

Brian Bushell, 47, and Tracey Stockton, 64, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. They are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the pair claimed more than $3.5 million in COVID relief funds and spent the money on expensive wine, property renovations and more.

Bushell is a purported Orthodox Christian monk who referred to himself as "Father" and "Rev. Fr." Bushell.

Stockton was an attorney for several of Bushell's businesses. The pair lived together at a Marblehead home they called the Annunciation House.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said the pair allegedly applied for the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. They also allegedly submitted numerous applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds for Bushell's organizations.

During their applications, Bushell and Stockton allegedly submitted false income statements that fabricated the organizations' revenues and expenses.

Rollins said the pair spent more than $1 million of CARES Act money on renovations to two Marblehead properties they planned to develop into a monastic complex. The facilities featured a chapel, brewery, beer garden, antique furniture valued at about $40,000 and audio video equipment worth about $90,000.

Prosecutors allege that Bushell, who said he had taken a vow of poverty, allegedly used the funds to buy over $40,000 in Swiss watches, a $7,000 designer handbag for Stockton, and other luxury items.

"Pandemic relief funds are not 'free money' – they are a lifeline designed to help business owners and non-profit leaders experiencing real economic hardship. Our government should not and will not foot the bill for fancy designer handbags and lavish lifestyles. Hard-working people deserve these funds," Rollins said in a statement.