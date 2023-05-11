Manhole cover blown out of Somerville street in explosion, lands in roof of triple-decker home

SOMERVILLE - A manhole cover ended up impaled in the roof a triple-decker home after an explosion in Somerville Thursday.

The fire department said there was an "underground explosion in an electrical manhole" around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Cross Street and McGrath Highway.

A manhole cover ended up impaled in the roof a triple-decker home on Cross Street in Somerville Thursday. CBS Boston

The force of the explosion was so large it blew the steel manhole cover up over the house on Cross Street and then back down where it pierced the roof. Several windows were shattered by the impact and the street was damaged. Power was also knocked out in the neighborhood.

No one was hurt and there was no structural damage to the home.

"The exact cause of the explosion is not known at this time," Somerville Fire chief engineer Charles Breen Jr. said in a statement to WBZ-TV.