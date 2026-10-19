Disturbing graffiti spray-painted on homes, cars in 3 Manchester, NH neighborhoods: "It was racist"

Disturbing graffiti spray-painted on homes and cars in several Manchester, New Hampshire, neighborhoods has left residents stunned and frustrated. "It's very sad. I mean I think it was just teenagers running around. They are ruining people's property," neighbor Kristen Holleran said.

Manchester police say over the weekend, vandals wreaked havoc leaving several hateful, antisemitic, racist and homophobic slurs on people's property. "Police cars were coming up and down the street. We had a big vandalism thing with cars getting spray-painted," resident Jim Pedgion said.

Kristen Holleran says her next-door neighbor's home got hit hard. City officials say Ring cam video shows what appears to be some of the suspects running away. Most of the vandalism has been removed and painted over, but police say they have identified at least 15 incidents in three different neighborhoods.

"It was racist. It was racist. Cars, houses, fences, so people have to pay to replace that. So maybe the kids just come forward and apologize," Holleran said.

Police say the incidents occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday, and the acts appear to be random. "We've never had a problem here, that's why we were pretty shocked," Holleran said.

Many residents say they are thinking of installing additional security cameras on their homes because of this incident.

"It just stinks. The kids are trying to have fun, but it's damaging people's homes and causing a ruckus. You are going to ruin your life if you keep doing this stuff. Take this as a lesson and learn from it," neighbor John Pasquarello said.

Police are asking for the public's help and are still investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.