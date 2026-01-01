Manchester, New Hampshire fire kills 1, injures 8 shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve

One person died and another eight people were hurt when flames ripped through a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment building minutes after midnight on New Year's Eve.

It happened on Union Street Thursday just over 30 minutes after New Year's Eve turned to New Year's Day.

Of the eight people who were injured, one is in critical condition. The name of the person killed in the fire was not released.

When the Manchester Fire Department arrived, flames were raging from the third and fourth floors, extending to the roof of the building.

Multiple people victims were on balconies and at windows, firefighters said.

One person jumped from a second floor balcony, while others were rescued by firefighters using ground ladders and aerial buckets.

Firefighters received reports that there was a child in a fourth floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to rush in and find the child, bringing them to a waiting ambulance.

"All first arriving companies were in rescue mode," the Manchester Fire Department said.

The fire was knocked down just before 2 a.m.

People who live in the building were brought to First Baptist Church for shelter.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 families who were displaced by the fire. In total, about 40 people lived in the apartment building.

No additional information on the deadly fire is currently available.

Located in Hillsboro County in southern New Hampshire, Manchester has a population of about 110,000 people. Manchester is located about 50 miles north of Boston.