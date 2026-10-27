8-year-old shot, parents dead after apparent murder-suicide in Manchester, New Hampshire

Investigators in Manchester, New Hampshire, say a man and woman are dead and their 8-year-old son was shot but is expected to survive after what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Police were called to a home on Wheelock Street around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check.

Officers found the man and woman who lived at the home dead inside.

Their 8-year-old son was alive, but had been shot in the stomach. The boy was rushed to a regional trauma center and is in stable condition. According to investigators, the child was alert and conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office, the woman appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

New Hampshire's Attorney General said the names of both victims will be released after their next of kin have been notified and autopsies have been completed.

Jodi Falcione lives nearby and recorded video on her cellphone after police arrived. The video showed an officer carrying the boy out of the house.

Falcione said she spoke to the dead woman's sister. She believes the incident started early in the morning.

"I heard something at like 3:30 in the morning, like a 'Boom. Boom. Boom.' That was about it," Falcione said. "As far as I know the sister said they were separating and she was leaving today. She texted the sister at 1:30 and said 'I'm out of here. I'm leaving him.'"

Falcione said her biggest concern was the surviving child's well-being.

"No kid should ever, ever see anything like that. You know what I mean? That's where my heart breaks," Falcione said.