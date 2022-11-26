Watch CBS News
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Foxboro

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - A man was struck by a vehicle and killed on Cocasset Street in Foxboro Saturday morning. He was walking near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets when he was struck at about 10:45 a.m.

The victim, a Foxboro resident, was taken to a Boston area hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released. 

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Foxboro resident, is cooperating with investigators.

State Police, Foxboro Police and detectives from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash.  

First published on November 26, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

