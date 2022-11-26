Man struck, killed by vehicle in Foxboro
FOXBORO - A man was struck by a vehicle and killed on Cocasset Street in Foxboro Saturday morning. He was walking near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets when he was struck at about 10:45 a.m.
The victim, a Foxboro resident, was taken to a Boston area hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.
The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Foxboro resident, is cooperating with investigators.
State Police, Foxboro Police and detectives from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.