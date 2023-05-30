Man misses Green Line trolley at North Station, kicks it and then is run over and killed

BOSTON - A man was run over and killed by a Green Line trolley at North Station early Tuesday morning, shortly after the Boston Celtics' season-ending loss at the TD Garden.

According to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, the man apparently just missed boarding the outbound trolley around 12:18 a.m.

As it started to leave the station, Sullivan said the man kicked the side of the trolley, lost his balance and fell under it. He died from his injuries.

"On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent," Sullivan said.

The man's name has not been made public.