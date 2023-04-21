Man killed in house fire on Railroad Avenue in Rowley

ROWLEY - A man is dead after a house fire early Friday morning in Rowley and firefighters said the home had no working smoke alarms.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Railroad Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. when someone passing by reported smoke. The fire marshal said the man was found inside and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The fire chief said the house didn't have working smoke alarms. Rowley Fire Department

Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery said the first firefighters into the home didn't hear any smoke alarms.

"Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against a fire," Emery said in a statement. "Be sure you have them installed on every level of the residence, and please take a few minutes to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors to see if they need help installing, testing, or maintaining their alarms."

The cause of the fire is under investigation but the state fire marshal said it doesn't appear suspicious.