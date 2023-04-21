Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in house fire on Railroad Avenue in Rowley

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROWLEY - A man is dead after a house fire early Friday morning in Rowley and firefighters said the home had no working smoke alarms.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Railroad Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. when someone passing by reported smoke. The fire marshal said the man was found inside and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

rowley-fire-6.jpg
The fire chief said the house didn't have working smoke alarms. Rowley Fire Department

Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery said the first firefighters into the home didn't hear any smoke alarms.

"Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against a fire," Emery said in a statement. "Be sure you have them installed on every level of the residence, and please take a few minutes to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors to see if they need help installing, testing, or maintaining their alarms."

The cause of the fire is under investigation but the state fire marshal said it doesn't appear suspicious.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 2:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.