Man drowns at Merrill's Quarry in Westford

Person drowns at Merrill's Quarry in Westford

WESTFORD - A man drowned Monday after jumping off a ledge into the water at Merrill's Quarry in Westford.

At about 4:15 p.m., someone called 911 reporting the man jumped into the quarry and did not resurface. Firefighters from Westford, Tyngsboro, Lowell, and the State Police Air Wing assisted in the search.

At about 5:24 p.m., the Lowell Fire dive team recovered the man's body.

The incident is under investigation by the Westford Police Department.