Watch CBS News
Local News

Man drowns at Merrill's Quarry in Westford

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Person drowns at Merrill's Quarry in Westford
Person drowns at Merrill's Quarry in Westford 00:27

WESTFORD - A man drowned Monday after jumping off a ledge into the water at Merrill's Quarry in Westford.

At about 4:15 p.m., someone called 911 reporting the man jumped into the quarry and did not resurface. Firefighters from Westford, Tyngsboro, Lowell, and the State Police Air Wing assisted in the search.

At about 5:24 p.m., the Lowell Fire dive team recovered the man's body.

The incident is under investigation by the Westford Police Department.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 8:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.