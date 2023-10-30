Army decided Maine shooting gunman Robert Card shouldn't have a weapon after erratic behavior in July

Questions remain over Maine gunman Questions remain about law enforcement's knowledge of Maine gunman 07:44

Three months before the deadly shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, leaders of the gunman's Army Reserve unit said he was "behaving erratically," and the Army decided he shouldn't have a weapon, handle ammunition or "participate in live fire activity," according to an Army spokesperson.

The gunman, Robert Card, killed 18 people and injured 13 others in the shootings Oct. 25 at a bar and a bowling alley. After a two-day manhunt, he was found dead Friday night of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

After he underwent a medical evaluation over his behavior while training at the U.S. Military Academy in New York in July, the Army determined he was "non-deployable due to concerns over his well-being," Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson, said in a statement to CBS News. His company commander was notified of the restrictions, according to Castro.

In September, his unit asked the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office in southern Maine to perform a "health and welfare check" on the reservist, Castro said earlier Monday.

The request was made "out of an abundance of caution after the unit became concerned for his safety," Castro said. She didn't provide additional details, citing an ongoing Army investigation.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry told the Associated Press a deputy couldn't find Card in September at his home in Bowdoin, prompting the sheriff to send an alert asking authorities throughout the state to look out for him, according to the news service. Before the shooting, he had made threats against his military base and other soldiers, according to the AP.

CBS News has reached out to the sheriff's office multiple times for comment.

The gunman was a sergeant first class in the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment based in Saco, Maine, according to the Army. He worked as a petroleum supply specialist and had no combat deployments.

In July, leaders of his unit said he was "behaving erratically" while training at the U.S. Military Academy and asked for law enforcement to be contacted "out of concern for his safety," a spokesperson for the New York Army National Guard previously told CBS News. A U.S. official said he didn't participate in any training because almost within the first day, he started acting erratically.

The New York State Police took him to an Army hospital at West Point for a medical evaluation, according to the National Guard spokesperson. The state police declined to comment on the incident, citing an active investigation.

According to a Maine law enforcement bulletin seen by CBS News during last week's manhunt for the gunman, he had recently reported "mental health issues," including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

-Evan Coan contributed reporting.