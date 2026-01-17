Maine murder suspect arrested in New Hampshire after police chase that began in Massachusetts

A murder suspect from Maine was arrested on Saturday in New Hampshire after a police chase that began in Massachusetts.

Lowell Police told New Hampshire State Police that the suspect was heading north on I-93 around 8:30 a.m. It is not known what time the chase started.

The suspect crossed over into New Hampshire through Salem in a 2018 Jeep Compass. The pursuit continued onto I-93, I-293, Route 10,1 and Route 114. The driver "refused to stop" and eventually went off the road when he crashed into a tree in Dunbarton on Route 13.

Police said that the Jeep was "surrounded" by officers. Officers used nonlethal force to arrest the driver, according to police. He was identified as a 55-year-old Dane Burke from Skowhegan, Maine. He was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Skowhegan. Information about the investigation in Maine is not available.

Burke was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. New Hampshire State Police said it will charge Burke as a fugitive of justice. More charges are expected. He has also been charged in Maine and Massachusetts. There is no more information about his other charges.