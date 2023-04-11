Falling 'fireball' meteorite seen on Maine radar for first time, NASA says

WAITE, Maine - There was an out-of-this world event in Maine this weekend, NASA has confirmed. Researchers say that for the first time in the state, a meteorite was detected on radar falling to the ground.

It happened Saturday just before noon, northeast of Bangor near the border with Canada. The space agency's ARES division (Astromaterials Research & Exploration Science) said there were eyewitness reports in the area of a "fireball that was bright even in midday, followed by loud sonic booms."

Looks like we had a meteorite fall in Maine today! Daytime fireball with sonic booms. Small meteorite fall into forest and (probably) snow cover near the eastern border with Canada. pic.twitter.com/QUykSCRAqB — Marc Fries (@WarrantyViolatr) April 9, 2023

NASA showed a strewn field, or area where meteorites might fall, straddling the Maine-Canada border. The mass of the meteorite fragments detected likely ranged from only a few grams to a few ounces, "although larger masses may have fallen," researchers noted.

The strewn field estimate of the meteorite fall. Google Earth via NASA

CBS affiliate WABI in Bangor said that so far, there are no reports of anyone finding actual meteorite pieces on the ground.