Mailbox broken into at Londonderry, New Hampshire post office

LONDONDERRY, N.H. -- Police are asking the public for help after someone broke into a mailbox over the weekend at a Londonderry, New Hampshire post office.

Photos show the damaged drop-off mailbox at the 86 Nashua Road post office. Police reported receiving a call about "suspicious activity" at the post office, and believe the break-in happened between 3:45 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

This morning, LPD received a call about suspicious activity at the U.S. Post Office at 86 Nashua Road. It had been... Posted by Londonderry Police Department on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Anyone who has any information or saw what happened is asked to call police at 603-432-1118.