Venezuelan immigrants in Massachusetts "very happy" after President Maduro is captured

Hundreds of Venezuelan Americans gathered Sunday night at a Boston restaurant to continue celebrating the news that Venezuela's former President, Nicolás Maduro, was in U.S. custody.

The Jamaica Plain restaurant was filled with joy, dancing, and Venezuelan flags to mark the occasion.

"I'm going to hold my tears," said Maria Alejandra Bastardo, who was there Sunday and spoke with WBZ-TV on Monday.

Bastardo immigrated to Massachusetts from Venezuela decades ago and still has family living there.

"Too many people have suffered in the last 26 years, too many, " Bastardo explained. "It's about nine million Venezuelans who had to be displaced, had to leave the country because of that regime."

She said she felt overwhelmed with joy after U.S. forces captured Maduro, who appeared before a federal judge Monday afternoon. Maduro and his wife both plead not guilty.

"This is a criminal that needed to be in jail," Bastardo said. "So we're very happy."

Thousands of Venezuelan immigrants in Massachusetts

Nearly 12,000 Venezuelan immigrants now live in Massachusetts, with many coming to escape the government in their home country.

"My family there suffered the consequences of that dictatorial regime," said President of the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts, Carlina Velasquez. "They suffered a lot from hunger, lack of medicine and persecution for different political opinions."

Velasquez hopes the moment can bring about change in the country and lead to a true democracy.

"The hope is that the transition happens as soon as possible and get back to be the wealthiest country of Latin America as we used to be," Velasquez said.

That hope was echoed by diners sharing arepas in Jamaica Plain, even as uncertainty remains.

"There's chaos right now, but things are not too clear," said Bastardo. "It's the beginning of the process. With time, we're going to see that there are strategies in place to make sure that Venezuela would regain a lawful path to be a democratic place."