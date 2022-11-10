Kowloon matriarch Madeline Wong dies at age 95
SAUGUS - The Kowloon has lost its matriarch. The Wong family announced the passing of Madeline Wong Wednesday night.
She co-founded the landmark restaurant in Saugus along with her husband William in 1958.
In a Facebook post the family said her greatest accomplishment was the love and caring she showed her family including six children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
"She worked endless hours to grow the business from the ground up - and still found time to be an award winning and top selling life insurance agent for John Hancock," the family wrote.
Madeline Wong was 95 years old.
