Kowloon matriarch Madeline Wong dies at age 95

SAUGUS - The Kowloon has lost its matriarch. The Wong family announced the passing of Madeline Wong Wednesday night.

She co-founded the landmark restaurant in Saugus along with her husband William in 1958.

In a Facebook post the family said her greatest accomplishment was the love and caring she showed her family including six children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

"She worked endless hours to grow the business from the ground up - and still found time to be an award winning and top selling life insurance agent for John Hancock," the family wrote.

Madeline Wong was 95 years old.