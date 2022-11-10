Watch CBS News
Kowloon matriarch Madeline Wong dies at age 95

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SAUGUS - The Kowloon has lost its matriarch. The Wong family announced the passing of Madeline Wong Wednesday night.

She co-founded the landmark restaurant in Saugus along with her husband William in 1958.

In a Facebook post the family said her greatest accomplishment was the love and caring she showed her family including six children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Posted by Kowloon Restaurant on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

"She worked endless hours to grow the business from the ground up - and still found time to be an award winning and top selling life insurance agent for John Hancock," the family wrote.

Madeline Wong was 95 years old.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 6:22 AM

