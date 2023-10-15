Mac Jones throws horrific interception late in first half vs. Raiders

BOSTON -- Mac Jones was having a decent day, under the circumstances. But it all unraveled quickly with just one horrible throw.

The third-year quarterback who's been dispensing turnovers like Halloween candy continued a brutal stretch of football by throwing an interception before halftime in Las Vegas, instantly killing a promising drive after the Patriots had just scored for the first time in two weeks.

On this interception, it wasn't a poor decision by Jones. It was, quite simply, a horrific misfire made while rolling to his right. Tight end Hunter Henry was wide open, and the throw was not difficult, but Jones overshot his receiver by at least five yards.

The throw went directly into the bread basket of Tre'von Moehrig, who picked off the pass and returned it 22 yards to the Raiders' 34-yard line.

Jones has publicly stressed his need to take care of the football over the past few weeks, as the turnovers in recent weeks have reportedly had some in the building losing faith in the quarterback. Jones threw two interceptions in each of the previous two games, losing a fumble as well. Three of those turnovers resulted in defensive touchdowns. The interception on Sunday was his seventh of the season.

It's a known issue in New England. Throws like this one, though, figure to only exacerbate the problem.