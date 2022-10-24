Mac Jones officially active and will reportedly start at QB for Patriots

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is back and will reportedly start at quarterback for New England's Monday night tilt with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

Jones is officially active for the first time since Week 3 and will get the start for the Patriots, according to NFL Network's Albert Breer. Bailey Zappe, who has won his two spots starts for the Patriots, will back up Jones against Chicago.

In case there was any confusion, the Patriots will start QB Mac Jones tonight, per source. It’ll be his first action since suffering a high ankle sprain four weeks ago.



Bailey Zappe will back Jones up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 24, 2022

Jones has not played since the end of New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens, when Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell landed hard the quarterback's left leg. Before suffering his high ankle sprain, the second-year QB has completed 66 percent of his passes this season for 786 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. Jones also has a rushing touchdown on the season, which came during his three-interception game against the Ravens.

The Patriots have not officially named a starter for Week 7 against the Bears, and there are reports that both Jones and Zappe could see action against Chicago. With soggy and wet conditions in Foxboro, it may not be the best night for Jones to test out his ankle, so Zappe should be ready to enter the game at any point.

Veteran Garrett Gilbert was not elevated from the practice squad, so Jones and Zappe will be the only quarterbacks on New England's active roster on Monday night.

Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and cornerback Jonathan Jones are all active Monday night after missing last week's game. Isaiah Wynn is among New England's inactive players, which will likely lead to Marcus Cannon getting the start at right tackle.

The biggest name on the inactive list is defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who left last week's win in Cleveland with a knee injury. His absence on Monday will leave a big void along New England's defensive line, though Lawrence Guy is set to play for the first time since Week 3.

Former Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry is active for the Bears and is set to make his Chicago debut against his former team.

After playing the Bears on Monday night, the Patriots will play the 5-2 New York Jets on the road in Week 8.