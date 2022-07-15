Mac Jones scoops some "Mac Attack" ice cream for fans in Charlestown

BOSTON -- Patriots fans usually scream for Mac Jones because of his play under center. On Friday, they were screaming for something else about Jones.

That something else was ice cream. Because we all scream for ice cream.

Jones was on hand at Hood Park in Charlestown on Friday, spending an absolutely wonderful summer day scooping ice cream for hundreds of fans hoping to get a glimpse of the Patriots quarterback -- and a taste of his new ice cream flavor.

Jones has teamed up with Hood New England Creamery and debuted -- and scooped -- his "Mac Attack" flavor on Friday. The vanilla ice cream features blue swirls, chunks of cookie dough, and chocolate chip rice chips.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scoops some "Mac Attack" ice cream for fans at Hood Park in Charlestown on June 15, part of Hood New England Creamery's ice cream truck tour. WBZ-TV

"So happy to have you guys here. This is a great turnout," Jones said to the crowd before he started scooping. "Hope you guys enjoy. I'm going to hand out as much as I can and hopefully I get to everybody. We're going to eat some 'Mac Attack' ice cream here so hope you enjoy. Thank you so much for coming and go Pats!"

Hood relaunched its New England Creamery Ice Cream line this summer and is celebrating with an ice cream truck tour through New England.

Jones has been hard at work this offseason preparing for his second NFL season. But on a hot summer day, it's hard for anyone to turn down an invite that includes some ice cream.