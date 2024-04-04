Mac Jones feels comfortable telling the world he's a rapper because he's "not in New England"

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels: What Patriots fans should like about the quarterbacks -- and what the

BOSTON -- Mac Jones just might be feeling a bit more free now that he's a member of his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars. And he's feeling so comfortable that he's willing to reveal his secret second job as a rapper.

In a video released on the Jaguars' TikTok page this week (it was seemingly recorded weeks ago, when Jones was introduced as a member of the Jaguars), Jones revealed his hidden talent.

"I don't really have too many [hobbies], but I mean, I golf a little bit, I like to go fishing, like to be on the beach. I like to do a little bit of rapping," a smiling Jones said before bursting out laughing. "I do though, I do. I've got a couple of songs. Nobody knows about it. So I'm letting the world know now I'm not in New England."

Bill Belichick likely did not have a specific rule against quarterbacks declaring themselves as rappers, but Jones seemingly made it a point to not display too much personality in the buttoned-up environment in Foxboro. Yet after four years playing for Nick Saban and three years playing for Belichick and now without the pressure of being the starting quarterback, the 25-year-old is letting his hair down in a way we haven't seen since his Pro Bowl Griddy.

But after this revelation, Jones has left himself with no options. He's going to have to release some demos and let the world decide if he's any good.