Patriots injury report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris both questionable vs. Browns

FOXBORO -- The return of Mac Jones may be just a few days away. The Patriots quarterback is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Browns in Cleveland.

Jones was limited for the third straight day in practice on Friday, as he works his way back from the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't say much about Jones' status during his Friday morning press conference, but he did hint that Saturday would be an important day.

That's the day the Patriots will fly to Cleveland. If Jones is on that flight, the "Mac Watch" will be in full effect on Sunday morning. If not, well then he obviously will not be playing on Sunday and Bailey Zappe will make his second straight start at QB.

Mac Jones moving around better and better each day @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/rQm2B0xeMq — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 14, 2022

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Josh Uche was the lone Patriots player to be ruled out for Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was also added after to the report after he was limited with a knee injury during Friday's session.

Running back Damien Harris, who had to leave last week's win over the Lions with a hamstring injury, is also listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The Patriots listed nine players as questionable, all of whom were limited at practice on Friday:

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

New England center David Andrews (back), corner Jalen Mills (hamstring), and defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) were all removed from the injury report after being full participants in Friday's practice.

On the Cleveland side, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle, Knee, Elbow), offensive tackle Joe Haeg (Concussion), and corner Denzel Ward (Concussion) have all been ruled out.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Browns clash on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV with Patriots GameDay, followed by Pats-Browns at 1 p.m. We wrap it all up on TV38 after the game with Patriots 5th Quarter!