Report: Mac Jones, Patriots starters expected to get "minimal time" in preseason finale vs. Raiders

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots bounce back with better day at joint practice session with Raiders
Patriots bounce back with better day at joint practice session with Raiders 01:11

BOSTON -- Anyone hoping for a final, full look at the Patriots' starters before the season gets underway may be disappointed on Friday night.

When the Patriots suit up to play the Raiders for their third and final preseason game in Las Vegas, the starters are expected to see "minimal" playing time, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots and Raiders held joint practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Bill Belichick has spoken to how valuable those reps can be. Reiss indicated that the work on the practice field this week may ease the urgency for the starters -- including Mac Jones -- to play much in the preseason game.

"A safer assumption is that they feel the risk of extended action outweighs the potential reward of what would result from it after [two] productive practices," Reiss wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Jones and the first-team offense have had minimal game action this preseason, with Jones leading three drives last week before Brian Hoyer got in some work with the starters on one brief drive.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

