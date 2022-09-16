Mac Jones returns to practice on Friday

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones' tummy troubles are a thing of the past. The Patriots quarterback returned to the practice field on Friday after he missed Thursday's session with an illness.

Jones, who was reportedly dealing with an upset stomach on Thursday, was back to work at Gillette Stadium on Friday morning. He was out there with his teammates on the practice field Friday afternoon, as the Patriots put the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday's road game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

A day after missing practice with an illness, Mac Jones is back at practice today. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/GbqmKKdwOL — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 16, 2022

It has been a tough start to the season for Jones, who was hit hard during New England's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins down in Miami. He wasn't able to chat with reporters after the defeat because he had to make a trip to the X-ray room to check out his back.

Jones practiced in full on Wednesday and confidently stated that he was good to go for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but then his stomach issue cost him a day of practice on Thursday. But the quarterback returning for Friday's session is a good sign that he'll play on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

We'll get a much clearer pictures when the Patriots release their Week 2 injury report later today.

