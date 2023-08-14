Mac Jones gets no recognition from ESPN's NFL analysts

BOSTON -- Another ESPN evaluation exercise, another absence for the New England Patriots.

This time, ESPN asked a panel of nine NFL analysts to rank their top 10 quarterbacks in 10 different categories. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared in ... zero of them.

The categories were: arm strength, accuracy, touch, mechanics, field vision, decision-making, compete level and toughness, "in the pocket," rushing ability, and "second reaction."

Jones only received a vote in one category: field vision. The specifics of that category involve "awareness and recognition when it comes to seeing defensive schemes or coverages, along with the fast eyes to identify blitzers, breaking defensive backs and open targets." Additionally, the category considers pre-snap reads as well as the ability for a passer to move through progressions after the snap.

In total, Jones was one of 21 quarterbacks to have received at least one vote in that category.

In every other category, though, Jones didn't register on the minds of any evaluators, and he wasn't listed as a snub on any of the 10 categories. In terms of categories where Jones might have warranted some consideration, accuracy certainly comes to mind. Yet after last year's disastrous offensive season under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the stock on just about every skill position player in New England is as low as can be. Jones being the quarterback means that he is bearing the brunt of that reality this offseason.

The exercise continues a summer where the players on the Patriots' roster are largely disregarded by national analysts as well as players and coaches in the league. And it is just the latest evidence that Mac Jones has a whole lot to prove with regard to his status in the NFL.