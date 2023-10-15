Mac Jones reportedly "on a short leash" against Raiders

Patriots 1st Down: Diving into the Mac Jones situation

LAS VEGAS – Mac Jones will get the start for the Patriots on Sunday in Las Vegas. But who finishes the game remains to be seen.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jones "is on a short leash" and a poor start could lead to the struggling quarterback being benched for a third straight week.

Who would take over for Jones? Rapaport said Bailey Zappe and Will Grier got "their fair share" of reps this week, and Grier has been "studying quickly" since being claimed off the Bengals practice squad.

Rookie Malik Cunningham could also see the field on Sunday, whether or not Jones is benched. The training camp standout was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, and also reportedly singed a 3-year contract as a reward for his gains on the practice squad.

New England is reportedly planning to add Cunningham to its game plan in some capacity.

The Patriots haven't scored an offensive touchdown in the last two games, as they were outscored by the Cowboys and Saints by a combined score of 72-3.