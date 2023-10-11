Mac Jones wants to get back to having fun: "Trying to change the narrative there"

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick is imploring his team to "start over" this week. For Mac Jones, that will involve some tweaks on his throwing mechanics, but also his overall spirit.

"The fundamentals and it's really important to me, like the footwork -- I know we've talked a lot about footwork -- where are my eyes, all that stuff," Jones said when asked what he's working on this week. "And obviously also just kind of like having fun, too. That's what I think of. Because when I'm at my best, I'm having fun, enjoying everybody. That's one of the good things that I can do is communicate, and I need to do a better job of that. We're out there playing a game that we love."

Of course, throwing four interceptions in two weeks and losing two games by a combined score of 72-3 is anything but fun. Likewise, getting benched long before the final whistle is not often part of a fun afternoon for anyone. But the third-year quarterback believes he and the offense can quickly pivot back to producing a positive day.

"Right now, it's not looking too good. But we've gotta flip the switch and start over and figure out ways to go out there and have fun and sling the ball around and [have] guys go make plays and then celebrate with each other," Jones said. "We work so hard, it's been such a theme. We haven't really scored a lot of points but when we do, we've gotta go out there and celebrate and enjoy it."

Jones was asked about the cumulative effect of the past couple weeks, and how those performances can sink a quarterback's confidence.

"Yeah, that's definitely a real thing when you're not playing too well. But at the same time, like I said, there's a lot of things I can do really well. And one of those things is my ability to communicate and be myself, and I haven't done that here at times. And I just need to be consistent with that and be Mac," Jones said. "And a lot of the guys, I have a great relationship with and they're some of my closest friends not only on the field but off the field. So let's carry that into the games. I feel like we do it in practice. Obviously, you guys saw that in training camp, like we were out there having fun, and then the game comes around and we're kind of like, you know, I don't know what it is. You know, it's just -- I want to go out there and have fun and do our jobs and celebrate with each other. And when somebody gets knocked down, pick them back up and all that stuff. So trying to change the narrative there and really just play football together."