Mac Jones took first-team reps for Patriots at Wednesday's practice

FOXBORO -- If the Patriots are making a change at quarterback, they are not showing their hand. It was business as usual for the Pats on Wednesday, with Mac Jones getting first-team reps in the only practice of New England's bye week.

The Patriots usually don't let reporters see much more than stretching during the media window at practices, but Jones was out there with the first team for everyone to see on Wednesday. So it appears Jones has kept his starting job, at least for now.

There was speculation that Bill Belichick could make a change at quarterback after Jones was benched late in Sunday's loss to the Colts. Jones threw a horrendous interception -- his 10th of the season -- as the Patriots were looking to take a lead against Indy, underthrowing Mike Gesicki in the end zone and gifting the ball right to the Colts.

When the Patriots got another possession with less than two minutes left in the game, Belichick went with a cold Bailey Zappe over Jones. That can't be great for Jones' confidence, and he said in a radio interview Tuesday that he had not been told whether or not he would be the starter going forward.

Wednesday's practice would seem to indicate he'll remain in that spot, though the Patriots could still make a change when they return to the practice field next week. Zappe took snaps after Jones on Wednesday, followed by third-stringer Will Grier.

Patriots Practice Report: All 3 QB’s seen taking reps, led by Mac Jones, during the portion of practice open to the media.



JC Jackson also back at practice.



Team’s off tomorrow through Sunday for the bye week. Back to work Monday to prep for the Giants pic.twitter.com/mdPMZNv4dj — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) November 15, 2023

Left tackle Trent Brown, who missed Week 10 with an ankle injury and for personal reasons, was not with the team on Wednesday. But veteran lineman Riley Reiff was on the field, which opens his 21-day window to return from IR with a knee injury. Also spotted on the field was cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was left home during the team's trip to Germany for disciplinary reasons.

Patriots players will now get to enjoy some R&R, as they're off from Thursday to Sunday. The team is set to return Monday, when they'll begin preps for their Week 12 clash with the New York Giants.