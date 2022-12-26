Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Mac Jones facing potential discipline for low hit on Eli Apple during Patriots' loss to Bengals

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mac Jones disappointed with loss, but happy with fight Patriots showed against Bengals
Mac Jones disappointed with loss, but happy with fight Patriots showed against Bengals 00:40

BOSTON -- The NFL will review a hit delivered by Mac Jones on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple with the potential of imposing discipline on the Patriots' quarterback, according to a report by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio reported on Christmas night that a hit delivered by Jones on a play that had been whistled dead will be looked at by the league office on Monday or Tuesday.

"A suspension is currently believed to be unlikely, but it is one of the potential punishments," Florio said.

Jones delivered the hit while trailing linebacker Germaine Pratt, who had recovered what looked like it could have been a fumble by Jones. Though the play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass, Pratt continued on as if it was a live ball. Jones dropped to the turf and cut Apple out at the knees around the 25-yard line, drawing the ire of Apple after the game.

"I thought it was a dirty play," Apple told NESN.com after the game. "He's done that before, I've seen it."  

Jones has been under this microscope before. Last year, he grabbed and twisted the ankle of Panthers linebacker Brian Burns in the midst of a loose ball scramble in Carolina. This year, he slid with his cleats up high against Chicago, catching Jaquan Brisker in the groin. Neither of those plays resulted in a fine for Jones, but he's now at risk of officially getting docked by the league for an illegal hit.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.