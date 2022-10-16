Mac Jones "almost certainly" out vs. Browns, Bailey Zappe expected to start for Patriots

CLEVELAND – Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has not been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland, but all signs appear to be pointing toward rookie Bailey Zappe behind center once again.

Officially, Jones is listed as questionable against the Browns after missing the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

There were some indications that Jones may have a chance to play. He traveled with the team, and was not ruled out Saturday when the team downgraded cornerback Jonathan Jones and wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

But Saturday night, Ian Rapoport reported that Jones is "highly unlikely" to play. Instead, Rapoport said Zappe will "almost certainly" start for another week.

The Patriots elevated Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game as well.

Rapoport also reported that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to play, while running back Damien Harris will test out his injured hamstring before kickoff.