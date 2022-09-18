Mac Jones, Adrian Phillips, Trent Brown all active for Patriots in Week 2 vs. Steelers

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are a pretty healthy team heading into their Week 2 game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Quarterback Mac Jones is officially active after nursing a back injury and dealing with an illness leading up to the game, and safety Adrian Phillips is also good to go after leaving last week's loss against the Dolphins with a rib injury.

Phillips was hurt late in the first half of New England's Week 1 defeat in Miami and did not return. The play after he left, with the Dolphins facing a fourth-and-7, the Patriots gave up a 42-yard touchdown to Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle when Kyle Dugger took a bad angle and missed badly on his tackle attempt. The score gave Miami a 17-0 lead before halftime.

Phillips was limited in practice all week, but the veteran made the trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has been a big part to the success of the secondary since he signed with New England in 2020, leading the team with 109 tackles his first season with the club. Phillips racked up 92 tackles while coming down with four interceptions in 2021.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong is also active and set to make his NFL debut on Sunday. New England drafted Strong in the fourth round in April out of South Dakota State. He was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury on Friday's injury report.

Left tackle Trent Brown, who was questionable on Friday with an ankle injury, is also active. That should provide a boost for Jones and New England running backs along the offensive line.

As for who will not be playing in Sunday's game, defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe, guard Chasen Hines, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, quarterback Bailey Zappe, and corner Marcus Jones are all inactive for the tilt.