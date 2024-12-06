Popular hiking area in Lynn still closed, weeks after devastating wildfires in Massachusetts

LYNN - One of the many wildfires that burned across Massachusetts last month ruined 420 acres of the Lynn Woods Reservation and caused about $100,000 in damage.

The popular hiking spot is still closed because some trees could fall. There are about 80 that need to be cleared out because they could also be fuel for future brush fires.

"It's not safe"

"We absolutely need to piece together the resources in order to accomplish this cleanup because safety is always a top priority and right now, it's not safe in there," Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson told WBZ-TV.

"Certainly, we want to prevent damage and also keep things as under control as best we can and so those will be ongoing projects."

Nicholson said the Lynn Woods Reservation is one of the area's biggest attractions for hikers.

"It's devastating"

"It's devastating to see the damage that is experienced. And forest fires happen and a forest is going to be subject to this but we want to get back to allowing all our residents to enjoy this incredible natural resource as soon as possible. And so, it's sad that in the meantime folks are prevented from doing so," the mayor said.

The fire started on November 8 and covered about 20-percent of the reservation. As the fires burned, firefighters were warned about the dangers of falling trees after a firefighter in New York was killed by one.

Many parts of the North Shore were impacted by wildfires amid dry conditions this fall. According to the state of Massachusetts, there were 203 brush fires in October. Much needed rain in November helped prevent new fires from starting.