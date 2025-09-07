Lynn man arrested for murder of woman on Newhall Street

Lynn police have charged a 30-year-old man with the murder of a woman.

The victim, a 38-year-old Lynn woman, was found dead early Sunday morning when police responded to a call on Newhall Street.

Police arrested the suspect, who is also a resident of Lynn, and charged him with murder. He will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday.

The Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said the victim's name would not be released until her family was notified. The suspect has not been identified either.

Tucker's office said authorities are still investigating the case.