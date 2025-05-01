Massachusetts couple facing foreclosure gets to keep home after help from I-Team's Call For Action

Lynn couple will not lose home to foreclosure after help from I-Team's Call For Action

Days away from getting tossed out of their home after a bank foreclosure, an elderly Lynn couple turned to the I-Team's Call For Action for help. After nearly 10 years of fighting to save their home, the Cavalieres were ready to give up and began packing up.

"It's been a whole life 23 years, 24 years," Kathy Cavaliere told the I-Team. "This has been the center of our family for years. All holidays, all get togethers. And it was going to be gone within days."

The bank foreclosed on the couple's property, and they were being evicted. Joe Cavaliere is 85 and says they ran into financial trouble after he got sick several years ago. "I was out of work for a little while and then I got laid off and we fell behind on the mortgage payments," Joe said. "So, we sent them $5,000 to catch up and they said they wanted the whole thing which was somewhere around $400,000."

"Pick-a-pay" mortgage

The Cavaliere's troubles started in 2006 when Joe took out what was called a "pick-a-pay" mortgage with World Savings Bank. He was told to pick how much money he wanted to pay every month. What he did not know, was that the interest would continue to accrue and pretty soon Joe and Kathy owed more than they could afford.

Paul Collier is the Cavaliere's attorney. "It was insane as a product, and it was to get people lower on the economic scale to buy homes under predatory mortgages that would end up yielding profits to the lenders and honestly, foreclosure to the borrowers," Collier said.

Shortly after Joe took out the mortgage, World Saving Bank's parent company merged with Wachovia Corporation. Wachovia later merged with Wells Fargo who acquired Joe's mortgage loan.

Unable to make their mortgage payments, the bank foreclosed on the Cavaliere's home, and they were being forced out. "'It was scary. I was afraid of what it might do to my husband," Kathy said.

Joe was worried too. "We're living on social security I don't have a 401k," Joe said. "I got a little pension from the VA because I got hurt in the service."

Desperate with nowhere else to turn and the clock ticking, Kathy contacted the I-Team's Call For Action. "Whenever you called me and said send the paperwork and when you got back to me, I cried," Kathy said.

I-Team gets involved

After the I-Team got involved, we contacted Wells Fargo, and the bank decided to give the property back to Joe and Kathy.

Kathy says they were shocked. Reading the documents Wells Fargo sent telling the Cavaliere's that they are going to receive the title to their home in May and that they once again own their house. "This is what Cheryl Fiandaca has done for us. I don't know how, but she did," Kathy said.

In a statement Wells Fargo told the I-Team:

"We have been working with Mr. Cavaliere since 2011 to help him navigate this situation. We have been committed to finding a resolution and are pleased to have this resolved. Pick-a-pay loans were never offered by Wells Fargo. We inherited the Cavaliere loan as part of an acquisition in 2008."

"It felt like a miracle"

Attorney Collier told the I-Team, "I don't believe in miracles, but it felt like a miracle. I could never have accomplished that result, and you folks did it in a matter of weeks."

The Cavalieres are grateful to WBZ's I-Team's Call for Action, knowing that they will now be able to stay in their home as long as they want to.

In 2010 Wells Fargo agreed to a $50 million settlement in a class action lawsuit involving the pick a pay loans it acquired. The settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing. As part of the foreclosure case Joe received a financial settlement from the bank.