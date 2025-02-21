Two buildings including church damaged in Lynn fire

Two buildings were damaged in a fire in Lynn on Friday night. Firefighters said a three-story residential building on Estes Street and a church on Chestnut Street had extensive damage and floors collapsed.

There were no injuries reported and six people have been displaced.

Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan said the damage was contained to the two initial buildings. He said investigators are on scene and it's too early to tell where or how the fire started.

Residents evacuated

Several other buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

"We evacuated almost the whole block," Sullivan said. "When we arrived the winds were so fierce, the embers were blowing across the main street over here so we don't want to take any risk of having it jump to any other houses."

Sullivan said the call came in at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters from several communities responded.

"One of the problems in this area is getting water so we have engines coming from multiple streets away that are laying hose lines in," Sullivan said.

Floors collapsed inside building

Crews attacked the flames from aerial ladders due to the dangerous conditions inside the building.

"The floors were collapsing, so that building is pretty dangerous at this point," Sullivan said. "There's a chimney that's leaning over here so we have crews that are protecting the civilians from getting too close to the area."

The Red Cross and Salvation Army responded to assist the residents who have been displaced.