19-year-old victim identified in fatal shooting outside Lynn gas station on Camden Street

LYNN - One of the victims in a shooting that left two people dead in Lynn on Wednesday night has been identified.

The family of Kyle Mel said he was shot and killed just days after his 19th birthday. They described him as a kind soul who was respectful, gentle and energetic and very close to his mother.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed in Lynn in December 27, 2023. Mel family

A 16-year-old was also killed in the shooting; the teen hasn't been identified but Lynn Public Schools confirmed they were a student in the district.

The shooting happened on Camden Street at around 10:20 p.m. and police called it "targeted." I-Team sources said the gunfire was retaliation for another shooting outside a Pizza Hut on Tuesday night that left three people injured.