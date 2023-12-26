Watch CBS News
Shooting at Lynn Pizza Hut leaves 3 seriously injured

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LYNN - Three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut in Lynn on Tuesday evening.

Lynn Police were called to the scene on State Street at 8:32 p.m. Police said they found three victims at the scene. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At the scene, the glass in one of the restaurant's doors was shattered while bullet holes were visible in the other door.

Ignaury Ortega was in a gym a few doors down in the same plaza. He said people came rushing in to call 911 after the shooting.

"I don't know what to make of that. It just happens. It's sad," said Ortega. "The only thing I'm disappointed about is that it had to be in the plaza. They could have handled it elsewhere - you know what I mean? - not put other people's life at risk."

December 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

